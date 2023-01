Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Fresno late Wednesday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened near Golden State Boulevard and Swift Avenue around 11 pm.

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive in the roadway. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The man has not been identified.