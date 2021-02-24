bitwise

Bitwise receives funding to help company expand across the country

Downtown Fresno's technology hub Bitwise Industries is growing again.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Downtown Fresno's technology hub Bitwise Industries is growing again.

The company has secured $50 million in series B funding that will help it expand across the country.

The first new building outside of California will be in Toledo, Ohio. Bitwise will renovate the Jefferson building, creating a similar environment to the one they built in Fresno.

The money will help Bitwise move forward with its new initiative, the Digital New Deal, and allow the company to support its technology apprenticeship program.

Company officials say the goal is to give people from all backgrounds an opportunity to train and land high-paying jobs.

Bitwise currently has hubs in Fresno, Merced, Bakersfield and Oakland.

The company is expected to provide more details later Wednesday.

This is a developing story.
