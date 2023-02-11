Tulare County Library and Museum honoring Black History Month with displays and exhibits

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of books displayed within the walls of the Tulare County Library are highlighting Black History Month.

From colorful children's books to chapter books and archives. Each tells a story of the fight for justice and equality across the nation and in the Central Valley.

Jonathon Waltmire is the librarian who helped create the displays.

His goal is to educate locals about African American history in Tulare County.

He often shares the story of Edmond Wysinger, a man who bought his way out of slavery and fought for his children's education.

"To have someone here in the 19th century, 1890, in Visalia a man who just wanted his son to get an education and be denied and for him to fight and that led to a court case that ended segregated schools in California," says Jonathan.

The library also has a free admission pass to all California State Parks, including Tulare County's Allensworth.

It's the only Central California town that was fully founded, financed, and governed by African Americans.

"That's definitely important for me as someone who loves history and a librarian archivist to tell people that this happened here and I am able to connect it to the bigger picture," says Jonathan.

Just a few miles down the road the Tulare county museum also has an archive display.

The exhibit is small in size but rich in history, including a focus on local black pioneers.

Museum curator Amy King hopes this display helps inspire those who see it to learn more.

"It's also important to us that people see themselves reflected here in the museum and I think that builds a stronger connection for our visitors when they are coming through and they see that history and it's something they can identify themselves with," says Amy.

The Tulare County Museum and the Tulare County public library will be honoring Black History Month through the month of February.

That includes showcasing a 2010 documentary on the local culture and history in the Central Valley. The documentary airs every Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Tulare County Museum theater.

If anyone is interested in donating items that tell the story of Tulare County History, they can go to their website here.

The museum is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10-4 and Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm -4 pm. Museum Entrance is always free!

To learn more about the Tulare County Library visit here.

