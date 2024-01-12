Black History Month Celebration Banquet in Central Valley

For over 10 years, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum has put on a special night paying tribute and honoring local trailblazers.

For over 10 years, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum has put on a special night paying tribute and honoring local trailblazers.

For over 10 years, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum has put on a special night paying tribute and honoring local trailblazers.

For over 10 years, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum has put on a special night paying tribute and honoring local trailblazers.

FRESNO , Calif. (KFSN) -- For over 10 years, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum has put on a special night paying tribute and honoring local trailblazers.

This year, The Black History Month Celebration Banquet, happening on February 3, will be no different.

"It's so important to us that we maintain the history and culture of African Americans in the Central Valley and that we tell the stories," says Sabrina Kelly. "It's easy for the stories to be lost in the hustle and bustle of daily life."

Interim Executive Director Ronda Kelley says the packed evening will be bustling with positive energy, excitement, inspiration, and much more.

"It makes me feel like I am part of something that is bigger," she said. "It's not just about me, it's not even just about the museum. It's about building the legacy."

This year, a new awards category will be added to the mix.

"We really want to honor that legacy of the Black church starting with the power couple of the church: the pastor and first lady," Kelly said. "I am so excited about the new category."

Proceeds from the event help keep the light on at the downtown museum.

Ronda says they're also hoping to start Saturday School, providing more opportunities in the Central Valley.

"This allows us to keep this facility going and to provide more programing for people in community and in the end, it's all about community," she said.

Ronda says everyone is invited to the event.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, click here.