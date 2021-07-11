Free workshops held to help African American residents buy a home in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is working with various community groups to help African American residents buy a home in the Central Valley.
They hosted the first virtual workshop for potential buyers on Saturday.
"There's a definite need in our community specifically for the African American demographic and that's related to the lack of education in that community about home ownership," said the president of the Realtist of Fresno County Lionel Akpoei.
The Realtist of Fresno County is committed to helping African American residents in the City of Fresno to find their forever home.
"Our job was to close the gap and increase the home ownership rate and that's why we founded this organization," added Akpoei.
Now they're working with various community partners to make that possible through the FresnoCONNECT homeownership initiative.
"It is is overwhelming but you have a whole team of people to guide you, simplify that and to help make sense," said Aisha Allen, Vice President of Realtist of Fresno County.
They are hosting three virtual workshops to walk interested home owners through the process step by step. Union Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco will even provide grants for down payment for qualified applicants.
"There's a definite issue, so what can we do to change that? Provide programs, provide assistance to those in need, and to teach them that hey you can become a homeowner," added Akpoei.
The next workshop takes place next Saturday and runs from 10:30 am - 12 pm. Spots are still open. For details on how to register visit onefresnoconnect.com.
