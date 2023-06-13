How to pick the sweetest blackberries in Fresno County

The search for the sweetest blackberries on the bush can make for a fun family outing.

Ron Ferrell grows half an acre of blackberries on a plot of land that's been in the family for a very long time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for the sweetest blackberries on the bush can make for a fun family outing.

Jackie's Blackberries is a regular stop for Kristel Petty and her daughters.

"We love the experience," she said. "We come every year, so we look forward to when we see on Facebook that he says they're ready to pick."

"He" would be Ron Ferrell. This is his favorite season.

"I love seeing the families come back year after year," he said. "My berries are thornless, so I don't have to worry about the kids running up and down the fields and getting hurt out there. When they come back to the stand, they're purple from here down."

That goes for the adults too.

You have to taste the blackberries to know which ones are the sweetest.

You need to understand the red berries might look pretty, but they're not ripe yet.

Ron grows the fruit and takes care of the farm, but the business is called Jackie's Blackberries.

"My name's Ron and my boss' name is Jackie, so I just put her name on it," he said. "That's my wife."

Ferrell grows half an acre of blackberries on a plot of land that's been in the family for a very long time.

"If I live here for another two years, it'll be 100 years that a family member has lived here," he said. "So 98 years come December."

Kristel and her daughters left with a full flat.

"It's not going to last very long," she said. "It's going to be for cobblers and just for eating."

Ferrell grows two varieties - Osage and Ouachita.

Customers seem to have their favorite, though that's not the only reason why they stop by.

"Some people come out for the solitude," Ferrell said. "I don't charge for that, and it's quiet."

Jackie's Blackberries opens daily between 7 am and noon.

The stand is located north of Centerville.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.