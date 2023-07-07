WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

City awarded $80 million for railroad crossing project at Blackstone and McKinley

KFSN logo
Friday, July 7, 2023 3:40PM
Fresno awarded $80 million for major railroad crossing project
EMBED <>More Videos

The city of Fresno has been awarded $80 million for a major railroad crossing project at Blackstone and McKinley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno has been awarded $80 million for a major railroad crossing project at Blackstone and McKinley.

The corridors serve as primary routes for city buses, emergency vehicles and a protected bicycle crossing in the area.

City planning experts say this location has experienced the highest traffic volumes and number of accidents of any "at-grade" crossing on the BNSF corridor.

The project will also eliminate two existing at-grade crossings by grade separating North Blackstone Avenue and East McKinley Avenue under the Mainline Track.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW