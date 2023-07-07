City awarded $80 million for railroad crossing project at Blackstone and McKinley

The city of Fresno has been awarded $80 million for a major railroad crossing project at Blackstone and McKinley.

The corridors serve as primary routes for city buses, emergency vehicles and a protected bicycle crossing in the area.

City planning experts say this location has experienced the highest traffic volumes and number of accidents of any "at-grade" crossing on the BNSF corridor.

The project will also eliminate two existing at-grade crossings by grade separating North Blackstone Avenue and East McKinley Avenue under the Mainline Track.