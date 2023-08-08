Blossom Bluff Orchards in Parlier growing all kinds of fruits

The aptly named Blossom Bluff Orchards in Parlier is located on the bluffs overlooking the mighty Kings River.

Right now, crews at the packing house are getting ready to ship boxes of organic fruit to Bay Area buyers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The aptly named Blossom Bluff Orchards in Parlier is located on the bluffs overlooking the mighty Kings River.

"Never seen the river do what it did this year," says Bryce Loewen. "Fortunately, even at the river bottom, we're at a high enough elevation where we didn't get flooded."

All that water has helped replenish the water table in the area. The farm irrigates with well water.

"The bulk of what we have growing on the river bottom here are white peaches and pluots," Loewen said.

Loewen also grows nectarines, citrus, persimmons, pomegranates and even kiwifruit on the farm.

Right now, crews at the packing house are getting ready to ship boxes of organic fruit to Bay Area buyers.

"One of the things I think that differentiates our farm and other small farms like us, because of the narrow delivery window that we operate within, we feel comfortable letting the fruit get riper on the tree," Loewen said.

Bryce says his fruit is at its sweetest during this time of year.

Locally, Blossom Bluff Farms sells fruit at The Market and the Vineyard Farmers Market.

"The old model was to kind of put things in boxes, give them to a distributor and then let the chips fall where they may," Loewen said. "It's a lot more gratifying, in my opinion, to meet the people who are actually enjoying the fruit."

Loewen adds it's kind of cool to be able to continue a family tradition.

"My family's been on this property since 1931, so coming up on 100 years pretty soon," he said. "I'm fourth generation, my boys are fifth generation."

The family also puts that hot sun to work.

Some fruit is set aside and dried to be sold as a popular snack.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.