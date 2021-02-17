snowstorm

Video shows Missouri man blowtorching snow to clear path during winter storm

MISSOURI -- Shovels and snow-blowers are coming in handy for millions of people digging out across the country this week.

But, a man in St. Louis found a much more efficient way to clear the snow. He's used a blowtorch.

Bobbie Bennett says he used the torch to melt away the snow and ice to create a path for his dogs.

He said a 30 minute shoveling job takes only five minutes with the blowtorch.

Until now, Bennett had never used this particular method to remove snow. But, he has used a torch to thaw frozen pipes outside before.
