Body found in Visalia home after suspect attacks employee at restaurant, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person was found dead inside a home after a suspect attacked an employee at a restaurant on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say 54-year-old Michael Major walked into Nash's Steak House around 11:50 am and ordered food.

While waiting for his order, investigators say Nash pulled out a sledgehammer and started hitting an employee in the back of the head.

Other employees were able to grab the sledgehammer and the knife away from Major.

Officials say Major left the restaurant and ran to a local hospital, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators say Major told officers to check a house near Stevenson Court and Allen Avenue for someone who had been injured.

Inside the home, officers found one person dead.

Authorities have not said if Major knew the person who was found dead at the home.

