Body of 84-year-old found in Visalia canal, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after deputies found someone's body in a canal in Visalia.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office found the body in a canal east of Road 124 just after 7 pm Sunday.

Officials identified the body as Robert Perry.

It is not known what led to Perry's death at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.