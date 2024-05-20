Body pulled from Merced River identified

The body of the missing 17-year-old boy who was swept away from the Merced River may have been found.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of the person who was pulled from the Merced River has been identified as Jagdeep Singh Riar.

Just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday, The Merced County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue and Recovery Team responded to the Merced River, about a mile downstream of Hagaman Park.

There, they recovered an unresponsive person that matched the description of the person that went missing on Saturday, May 11.

Riar was with a friend when investigators say he asked to use someone's kayak to take photos. Officials say that's how he ended up in the water.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke closed both the Merced River and the San Joaquin River last week because the high, cold water was creating dangerous conditions.