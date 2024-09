Local tattoo artist aiming to help breast cancer survivors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's something often not talked about in the breast cancer process -- the impact mastectomies can have on survivors.

Some women are left without an areola, but a local tattoo artist is helping to change that.

We sat down with the owner of "Inked Arch," Erica Castaneda and cancer survivor and oncology nurse, Amy Grewal to chat about this impactful service.

