Clovis permanent makeup studio offers areola tattoos for breast cancer survivors

A Clovis woman is taking action to help breast cancer survivors feel confident again.

A Clovis woman is taking action to help breast cancer survivors feel confident again.

Candi Brows, a permanent makeup studio, offers areola tattoos following a mastectomy.

A woman's fight against breast cancer can be a traumatic experience.

For those who have to get their breast removed, the procedure can also take away their body confidence.

"In most cases, they are left without a nipple or an areola," explained Candi Rolf.

Rolf, owner of Candi Brows in Old Town Clovis, is dedicated to making breast cancer survivors feel whole again.

"All they want is just to feel like themselves again," said the paramedical tattoo specialist. "The areola, the completion of the breast -- it gives them a little bit of their dignity back."

On a fake silicone breast - Rolf showed Action News how she can re-create the appearance of a nipple or areola with a technique called "areola tattooing."

The procedure can last anywhere from an hour to six hours.

According to Rolf, many women look at the tattoo as the final step in their journey.

"I think 50% of what I do is bedside manner, dealing with people who have been through a lot of trauma," she said. "It's the connections and helping somebody get past that trauma - that's what I really love about it."

Candi Brows also offers other services to help breast cancer survivors regain their confidence.

NanoBrows is essentially like an eyebrow tattoo. Scalp micropigmentation helps with hair loss.

Rolf is offering a free areola tattoo, which costs around $3,000, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Information about the giveaway can be found on the Candi Brows Instagram. You can also stay up to date with Candi Brows on Facebook.

