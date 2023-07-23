Brick by brick people escaped the heat at Brickfest Live, the lego themed convention at the Fresno Convention Center.

Hundreds cool off at Lego Festival 'Brickfest Live' in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brick by brick people escaped the heat at Brickfest Live, the lego themed convention at the Fresno Convention Center.

People of all ages stopped by to check out giant displays and hands-on attractions like a giant brick pit, Minecraft zone and more.

Those that took part were also able to buy their own Legos and hard-to-find merchandise.

Many also just took some time to play with the building blocks.

Adults who attended said it was fun to relive their childhood and create with Legos at the event.

"It's always been fun to, to think of something and be able to kind of construct it on the go," Johnny Silva said. "You didn't always have to build what was on the instructions, you could just build whatever you wanted."

Brickfest continues tomorrow at the Saroyan Theatre at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center.

You can buy tickets online here.

Children under two years old get in for free.