Brothers arrested after shootout near Earlimart Middle School, deputies say

EARLIMART, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two brothers were arrested after a shootout near a middle school in Earlimart earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 3 pm on December 1 near Earlimart Middle School on Sutter Avenue and State Street.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says suspects inside two cars started to shoot at each other while driving by the school.

Deputies say they identified 25-year-old Manuel Manjarrez and his 22-year-old brother, Erick Manjarrez, as suspects.

They were both arrested after detectives carried out a search warrant at their home in Earlimart.

During the search, officials say multiple guns were found, including an AK-47 with high-capacity magazines and a lot of ammunition.

The brothers were booked into the South County Detention Facility on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Randy Hoppert or Detective Aaron Esquibel with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.