Former Fresno State student killed after shooting deputies in Florida, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno state student is dead after shooting two deputies in Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff's says a deputy asked the driver of a vehicle at a closed park to leave the area early Saturday morning.

Authorities say 26-year-old Kyran Caples, who went by Kmac El Bey, claimed to be a sovereign citizen and refused to cooperate.

Additional deputies arrived and tried to get him out of the car.

Investigators say Caples then opened fire, hitting two deputies.

Caples was shot and killed.

Authorities say his mother shared more on his past, including his ties to Central California.

'He went to Fresno State and after three years of college studying business he left. he was apparently radicalize while at Fresno State," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Authorities found three firearms in the suspect's vehicle, though only one was used during the shooting.

The injured deputies are recovering in the hospital.