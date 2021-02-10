Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

HIGHLANDS, New Jersey -- Rock star Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge for an incident in his native New Jersey in November.

The National Park Service confirmed Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area November 14, 2020.

He received three citations for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a spokeswoman for Gateway National Recreation Area said.

ALSO READ | Sam Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's son, sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

Gateway National Recreation Area is federal land, governed by the US Park Service, and the summons was issued by US Park Police.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Springsteen would have to appear before a magistrate in federal court in Newark at some point, though it's possible the case will be settled out of court.

Springsteen did not drink until he was 22, influenced by his father, who struggled with alcoholism, he wrote in his 2016 autobiography "Born to Run."

"My experience with my father had been enough," he wrote.

ALSO READ | Springsteen helps Jersey 4 Jersey raise $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countymiddletownduiarrestbruce springsteenentertainmentdrunk drivingmusicrock musicdwi
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver involved in crash
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to provide update on COVID-19 from Fresno
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial: LIVE
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dinuba
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi
More people turning to alcohol, drugs during pandemic: UC Merced study
Show More
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
Fresno Co. winding down COVID help for people experiencing homelessness
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
14-year-old shot in southeast Fresno, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News