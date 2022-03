HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bubba's Food and Liquor in Hanford will no longer be selling alcohol.That's after the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says the owner and an employee solicited an undercover ABC agent for prostitution.The investigation was conducted after ABC received a complaint about illicit activities happening at the store on 10th avenue.ABC permanently revoked the license for the violation when they say the owner attempted to arrange for unlawful sex for a friend with the agent.