food

Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free chicken wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings is promising customers free chicken wings if Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers goes into overtime.

If the big game goes past the fourth quarter, the company says customers can get one free order of the snack-sized boneless or traditional chicken wings.



"More football AND free wings? Now that's something all football fans can get behind and root for on February 2!" said the restaurant chain's chief marketing officer, Seth Freeman, said in a press release.

According to BetMGM, football fans have a 10% chance of winning the free wings.

The offer will run on February 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodsuper bowl 2020sports
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
Pop-up pantry provides free food in Merced
Central Valley receives tasty donation to help community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News