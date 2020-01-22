Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free chicken wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

If the big game goes past the fourth quarter, the company says customers can get one free order of the snack-sized boneless or traditional chicken wings.
🚨 FREE WINGS AGAIN! 🚨— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 21, 2020
If San Francisco/Kansas City goes to overtime, everyone in America gets free wings. Details here: https://t.co/NjET0E2Yj1 pic.twitter.com/Agqkm9IQyD
"More football AND free wings? Now that's something all football fans can get behind and root for on February 2!" said the restaurant chain's chief marketing officer, Seth Freeman, said in a press release.
According to BetMGM, football fans have a 10% chance of winning the free wings.
The offer will run on February 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.