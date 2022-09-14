False active shooter call at Bullard High School forces lockdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students, faculty and parents are on edge Wednesday after an active shooter call at Bullard High School turned out to be a hoax.

Chief Paco Balderrama will be joined by local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to address the false active shooter call.

Just after 12 pm, police received a call about an active shooter at Bullard High School.

The school was put on lockdown as well as Gibson Elementary, school which is right next door.

Police say they cleared both campuses and determined the call to be a hoax.

Parents we spoke to still decided to pick up their kids from school.

Chief Paco Balderama said, "We will fully investigate this call and hold accountable those responsible."