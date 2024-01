Bulldog Breakdown: What's next for Bulldog Bread?

Over at Fresno State, Bulldog Bread is trying to bridge the gap between fans and student-athletes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- College athletes can finally benefit financially from their name, image and likeness.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Action News chats with former quarterback Marcus McMaryion, who is heading that collective.

