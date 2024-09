Bulldog Breakdown: Jeff Tedford steps down as Fresno State football coach

Just weeks before kick-off in the Big House, Bulldog head coach Jeff Tedford has stepped down.

Just weeks before kick-off in the Big House, Bulldog head coach Jeff Tedford has stepped down.

Just weeks before kick-off in the Big House, Bulldog head coach Jeff Tedford has stepped down.

Just weeks before kick-off in the Big House, Bulldog head coach Jeff Tedford has stepped down.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just weeks before kick-off in the Big House, Bulldog head coach Jeff Tedford has stepped down.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Cam Worrell joins us in studio with the major move ahead of fall camp as Tim Skipper takes the reins.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.