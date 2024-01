Bulldog Breakdown: 'Dogs start conference play 0-2, reflecting on Jim Thrash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bulldog basketball is struggling to find its stride.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Coach Q visits Action News to talk about the team's 0-2 start in conference play.

The team suffered back-to-back double-digit losses to SDSU and Nevada.

Coach Q also reflects on one of Fresno State's legendary leaders, assistant basketball coach Jim Thrash.

