Bulldog Breakdown: Davante Adams talks about his reunion with Derek Carr

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Davante Adams was back in his hometown of East Palo Alto this week.

The former Bulldog is partnering with Optum Nutrition to give brand new, outdoor fitness equipment to his hometown park.

Adams is doing it to raise awareness of the disparities in access to fitness.

Action News was on hand for the dedication and got the chance to catch up with the newest Raider.

He spoke to us about his reunion with Derek Carr, why this giveback was so important and he even hinted at a potential trip to the Valley.
