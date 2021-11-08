Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Dinuba native Dylan Lee talks about winning World Series

EMBED <>More Videos

Dinuba native Dylan Lee talks about winning World Series

This week, Dylan Lee became a world champion.

His Braves had a championship parade on Friday in Atlanta.

On Saturday morning, the former Diamond Dog was in his hometown of Dinuba.

Lee is sticking to his commitment of putting on a free baseball camp at his alma mater.

We caught up with the former Bulldog to talk about what it was like to pitch in and win the fall classic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdinubafresno stateworld seriesbaseballbulldog breakdownsports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: An inside look into Fresno State's equestrian team
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Q
Bulldog Breakdown: The story of Sean Alston
Chatting with coach Kalen DeBoer about game against New Mexico
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News