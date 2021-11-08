Bulldog Breakdown: Dinuba native Dylan Lee talks about winning World Series

This week, Dylan Lee became a world champion.
His Braves had a championship parade on Friday in Atlanta.
On Saturday morning, the former Diamond Dog was in his hometown of Dinuba.
Lee is sticking to his commitment of putting on a free baseball camp at his alma mater.
We caught up with the former Bulldog to talk about what it was like to pitch in and win the fall classic.
