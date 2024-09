Bulldog Breakdown: Looking ahead to FS Football spring preview

Fresno State Football is preparing to take the field for their annual spring preview.

Fresno State Football is preparing to take the field for their annual spring preview.

Fresno State Football is preparing to take the field for their annual spring preview.

Fresno State Football is preparing to take the field for their annual spring preview.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Football is preparing to take the field for their annual spring preview.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, coach John Baxter previews what fans will see this Saturday.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.