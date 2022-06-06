sports

Former Bulldog & FCC Ram Rafer Alston highlighted in new 30 for 30 film, 'The Greatest Mixtape Ever'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rafer Alston played just one season at Fresno State (also played one season at Fresno City College) before an 11-year career in the NBA. He was the first former Bulldog to play in the NBA Finals when his Orlando Magic was swept by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009. Prior to his time in the Valley, he was a streetball legend, growing his fame on the courts of New York City.

His trademark skip dribble bringing the ball up court earned him the nickname, "Skip to My Lou".



Those origins are now featured in a new 30 for 30 documentary film called "The Greatest Mixtape Ever" documentary film. Action News caught up with one of the film's co-directors and executive producers Set Free Richardson to talk about 1990s streetball and how the And1 Mixtapes helped to transform basketball culture at large.

"The Greatest Mixtape Ever" documentary film is available on ESPN and ESPN+.
