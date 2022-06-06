Former Bulldog & FCC Ram Rafer Alston highlighted in new 30 for 30 film, 'The Greatest Mixtape Ever'

Rafer Alston played just 1 season at Fresno State before an 11 year career in the NBA. I caught up with the director of "The Greatest Mixtape Ever", a new @30for30 that highlights his streetball origins.

Catch #Bulldogbreakdown after the Finals @ABC30! (@DaleYurongABC30 circa 97) pic.twitter.com/PGdypn2Mk3 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) June 6, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rafer Alston played just one season at Fresno State (also played one season at Fresno City College) before an 11-year career in the NBA. He was the first former Bulldog to play in the NBA Finals when his Orlando Magic was swept by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009. Prior to his time in the Valley, he was a streetball legend, growing his fame on the courts of New York City.His trademark skip dribble bringing the ball up court earned him the nickname, "Skip to My Lou".Those origins are now featured in a new 30 for 30 documentary film called "The Greatest Mixtape Ever" documentary film. Action News caught up with one of the film's co-directors and executive producers Set Free Richardson to talk about 1990s streetball and how the And1 Mixtapes helped to transform basketball culture at large.