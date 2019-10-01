Bulldog gang members arrested for theft ring targeting Fresno retailers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A snatch and grab at a northwest Fresno Kohl's store led investigators to a theft ring involving Bulldog gang members.Fresno Police say the man seen on the surveillance video is 27-year-old Moises Beltran."He stole about 26 pairs of Levi jeans and they are about $60 apiece so we estimate the loss at about $1,600," said Fresno Police Sgt. Brian Pierce.That moment was captured on surveillance cameras. Beltran is seen going to the men's department. He picks up a stack of jeans and bolts out an emergency exit.Loss and Prevention run after him, taking down his license plate number and then turning it over to the police."It basically turned us on to a theft ring crew that was doing these grab and runs from multiple different businesses throughout the city," Pierce said.According to investigators, the suspects would sell the stolen merchandise for quick cash.Among their targets were the Macy's at the River Park shopping center and an Autozone, which led to the arrest of Beltran.Sergeant Brian Pierce says through a surveillance operation they tracked down the home where the theft ring was being operated."We recovered a lot of piece of property and those investigative unites are no going back and looking at cases that are similar," he said.Six Bulldog gang members were arrested ranging in age from 21 to 36.The suspects are now facing several felony charges and more might be on the way.Police say if it wasn't for the Kohl's employee taking down Beltran's license plate number, the case would have remained unsolved.