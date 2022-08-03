Greyhound bus crashes off Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Greyhound bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened off Highway 99 near Avenue 260.

The Greyhound bus went off the roadway just after 3 Wednesday morning and ended up on its side in the parking lot of Horizon Nut Processor.

Officers say 21 of the 34 people on board were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for minor to moderate injuries.

The bus is off the roadway and causing very little traffic disruption.

Officers say there is construction happening in the area, and crews are working to clean up the scene.