Tulare Greyhound crash causes traffic delay on Highway 99, several sent to hospital

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Greyhound bus crashed into a guardrail on Highway 99 and Barsdley Avenue early Wednesday morning, Tulare City Fire Department authorities said.

Several people riding the bus sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

A secondary bus was brought to the scene to help keep the remaining passengers warm.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 99.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.