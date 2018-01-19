5 Part-Time Nursing Jobs Available In Fresno, Today

Registered Nurse, Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno
Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is the flagship hospital of Community Medical Centers - a not-for-profit healthcare system based in Fresno. It's the largest healthcare provider and private employer in central California.
It's seeking to add an additional RN position to its Cardiovascular Progressive Care Unit. The Cardiovascular Progressive Care Unit is the largest inpatient unit in the hospital with 64 beds. Nurses will work 12-hour shifts to provide care to patients with various medical comorbidities such as End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes,and CHF.
To learn more about this position, check out the complete job listinghere.
Patient Care Assistant, Community Regional Medical Center
CRMC is seeking Registered Nurses to provide patient care using defined procedures and standards. Employees will perform and assist with elemental aspects of patient care such as nutrition, bed scale weights and I/O in coordination with the patient care team.
Additionally, nurses will assist therapy staff as needed with direct patient care.
This position is for 8-hour shifts. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Registered Nurse, Maxim Healthcare Staffing
Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc. is a leading provider of home healthcare, healthcare staffing, behavioral care and population health and wellness services across the United States. It's seeking part-time Registered Nurses at a facility in Clovis.
Applicants should have at least a year of work experience, as well a current Registered Nurse (RN) License.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Registered Nurse, Fresno PACE for Seniors
Fresno's Program of all-inclusive care for the Elderly (PACE) is a unique health care program that provides medical, health and wellness services to seniors. Fresno PACE is a non-profit organization that supports seniors living with chronic illness or disabilities so they are able to continue to live at home independently.
It's seeking Registered Nurses who will be responsible for assessing, coordinating, monitoring, and providing home care services and treatment for Fresno PACE participants. The employees are responsible for the home safety assessments/re-assessments, monitoring of in-home services operations and ensuring provision of high-quality care.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Registered Nurse, Community Regional Medical Center of Clovis
CRMC is seeking part-time Registered Nurses to work 8-hour shifts in a busy, demanding hospital environment.
Nurses oversee, coordinate, and communicate all care and services provided for patients from admission through discharge. They serve as family and patient contact regarding any care or length of stay issues, provide concurrent and ongoing review of patient charts based on screening criteria developed and approved by the medical staff and more.
Preferred applicants will have both a current license and a variety of experiences in a hospital environment caring for patients and their families. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.