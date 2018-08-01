BUSINESS

Alorica settles federal sexual harassment lawsuit

Alorica, a global company with two Central Valley call centers has settled a multi-million federal sexual harassment lawsuit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A global company with two Central Valley call centers has settled a multi-million federal sexual harassment lawsuit.

A Fresno woman said she was subjected to unwanted touching sexual advances while working at Alorica.

Over a thousand employees work the phones on behalf of several companies at Alorica call centers in Fresno and Clovis.

Linda Strong started working at the Fresno office in 2013 . The 27-year old said she endured unwanted back rubs and sexual harassment from three different managers.

Strong explained, "When I asked for a day off so I could move he told me no and that I should stay at his house and we could have fun."

Strong is one of 44 former Alorica employees - men and women - involved in the sexual harassment lawsuit. But others are encouraged to come forward to join the $3.5 million dollar claim.

Strong had a message for them, "You didn't do anything wrong and you don't have to suffer in silence like I did. All you have to do is come forward and file a complaint." She complained to human resources but said she had enough so she contacted the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Alorica disputed the allegations. The company said it reached a settlement so it could focus on enhancing employee programs.

Alorica's Chief Legal Officer Tania King said, "We also don't believe the complaint reflects the true culture and leadership that works tirelessly every day to provide an inclusive and respectful workplace."

Strong countered, "Everybody kind of knew what was happening so I don't agree with what she's saying."

Linda Strong left Alorica in 2015.

If you've had similar experiences with the company, you can call the EEOC at (855) 725-4456 to learn how you can join the claims process.
