gender identity

Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers

Always sanitary products will be taking a symbol off of its packaging to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary customers.

The brand's parent company Procter and Gamble announced it will redesign its pad products by removing the Venus symbol which has historically represented the female sex.

Transgender activists have publicly urged the company to take off the symbol of gender arguing that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.

Procter & Gamble has not said when the design change will happen.
GENDER IDENTITY
