Business

Arizona Iced Tea maker to launch line of cannabis-infused products

A company known for its iced tea is getting into the marijuana market.

The maker of Arizona Iced Tea is partnering with cannabis company Dixie Brands to produce a line of pot products sold under the Arizona brand name.

The first products are expected to be cannabis-infused gummies and vape pens. Beverages are expected to come later.

Arizona's CEO acknowledged that the deal is risky, but he said being an early mover in an emerging market could pay off.

Heineken already makes a pot-infused sparking water beverage. It's only sold in California.

CNN/Newsource contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarijuanateasvapingdrinking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police investigating string of brazen robberies within a few days
If you see red flashing lights on a schoolbus - stop!
1 arrested for stealing car with 4-year-old inside in Fresno
Fresno makes it to Time Magazine cover - but not for the right reasons
Valley farmers say more and more vandals are destroying their crops
High school becomes first in California to offer free housing to students
Man in court for shooting and killing toddler in Fresno
Show More
Merced company gives active shooter training to Dinuba school employees
FUSD implementing security cameras in all elementary schools
Man arrested after allegedly committing sex acts with a minor
Inmate found and rearrested after failing to return to jail after compassionate release
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
More TOP STORIES News