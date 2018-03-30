U.S. & WORLD

Blue Moon brewer to release a marijuana-infused 'beer'

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue Moon's brewery is releasing a non-alcoholic beverage that will be infused with a special marijuana formula. (Shutterstock/KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ARVADA, Colo. --
The inventor of Blue Moon is launching a marijuana-infused "beer."

Keith Villa, Blue Moon's brewer, is releasing three marijuana-infused drinks that promise intoxication without the alcoholic headache that comes afterward.

The drinks, set to debut this fall, will only be available in Colorado for now, but there are plans to make them available in states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Marijuana use remains illegal at the federal level.

The drinks will not contain alcohol but will be infused with special marijuana formulas designed to mimic the effects of booze.

It will be released through Villa's new brewing company called CERIA, which he co-founded with his wife Jodi Villa.
Related Topics:
businessbeermarijuanadrinkingColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
