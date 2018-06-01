RECALL

Central Valley food company at center of recall

The United States Department of Agriculture issued an alert for a product made at Dinuba-based Ruiz Foods. (KFSN)

The United States Department of Agriculture issued an alert for a product made at Dinuba-based Ruiz Foods.

The USDA says the 12-count frozen breakfast burritos could potentially contain pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic pieces in the product.

The official label says "El Monterey Signature Burritos: Egg, Sausage, Cheese, and Potato" with lot code 18062 and 18063, and a best if used by date of 3/3/2019 or 3/4/2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 17523A" on the back of the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

If you have the product in your freezer, do not eat them.

Either throw them away or return them to the store you bought them.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the Ruiz Foods.consumer line at 800-772-6474.
