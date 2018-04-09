Chukchansi Gold Casino to hold a job fair

Date: Tuesday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Location: 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold, CA 93614 in the Firehouse Lounge



Positions: More than 85 jobs to fill in housekeeping, food & beverage, hotel, information technology, marketing, security, table games, transportation/valet



Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, training, uniforms, team member t-shirts, raffles & prizes, free turkey/ham during holidays, company picnic, birthday meal vouchers, free/discounted meals in Team Dining Room



Employee Discounts: Movie tickets, Costco memberships, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Six Flags, Verizon Wireless, Chukchansi Park, and other entertainment venues

The facility is looking to fill 85 part-time and full-time positions across all of their departments.The job fair will be held Tuesday, April 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Firehouse Lounge at the casino."Chukchansi is an exciting place to work with competitive wages, employee events and discounts and much more," said Barbara Mendez, Chukchansi's Director of Human Resources. "We're looking for talented, dedicated people who can work together in a team environment to provide a memorable experience for our guests every day."As always, be prepared to fill out an application, bring your resume, and dress to impress.