Delta, Coke apologize for 'introduction' napkins

A passenger tweeted out napkins that he received it on a flight that said: "Because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey you never know."
Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR— Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019
On the other side is a place to write your name and phone number so you can hand it to someone else.
In small print, the napkin also says "Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know."
Delta and Coke have both apologized saying they started removing the napkins last month.