Fresno County's first legal pot dispensary opens its doors

Have a Heart is located in downtown Coalinga. The business held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday.There was a long line of people who were waiting in line outside of the dispensary."We hope to see a collateral economic throughout the city, people come out to buy from this facility and patronize our town restaurants gas stations."This store is the only dispensary between San Jose and Los Angeles.The city's mayor says he is confident the community will be safe based on the ordinance in place and the process for picking candidates.