Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again

The head of Clorox told Reuters the company is out of wipes and probably won't have any more until next year.
RELATED: A professional cleaner gives best tips to clean and disinfect your home and office
CEO Benno Dorer said the company has been unable to keep up with a six-fold increase in demand.
ABC News business reporter Rebecca Jarvis said part of the problem stems from supply chain issues in China, where disinfectant ingredients and containers are made.
VIDEO: Cleanliness may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19, doctor says