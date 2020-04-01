Business

Kroger shows appreciation to frontline workers with 'hero bonus'

Kroger has announced a "hero bonus" for all of its frontline employees.

On Tuesday, the grocery chain said it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for the hours worked from March 29 through April 18.

All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the hero bonus.

"It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency," the company's chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.

The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.

Kroger owns Foods Co and Food 4 Less markets.

