Local olive oil to be featured at Disney's California Adventure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Visitors to California Adventure are getting an experience with rides, but also food and wine. California grown products are featured at the Food and Wine Festival including valley grown Enzo Olive Oil.
"It's a huge honor. There's a lot of California olive oil companies in this state. They could've gone with a number of them, but its an honor to be there and network," said Vincent Ricchiuti, Enzo Olive Oil Director of Operation.
Ricchuiti has been spending half his time at his Clovis store and the other half at California Adventure showcasing their product.
Organizers reached out to Enzo after hearing about their unique flavored olive oil.
"They are only four outside vendors inside the park. We're one of the four. And you're able to sample or products, our olive oils, our pestos, our balsamic vinegars and then also purchase those," said Ricchuiti.
Bestsellers include Clementine and Basil Crushed, which use local ingredients. The olives are grown in the valley and milled into different blends.
Ricchiuti says he enjoys sharing the story of their family farm.
"For us having that conversation about the Central Valley with everyone inside the park has been a lot of fun. We've been able to educate them on all the cool stuff we're doing in the valley with our olive oil."
Because of the event, Enzo Olive Oil has reached customers from across the country, the world and even some well-known characters.
"Goofy came by on day two, but Mickey hasn't come by yet. Hopefully soon," said Ricchiuti.
The California Adventure Food and Wine Festival runs until April 12th. You don't have to go to Disneyland to buy their olive oil; you can stop by their Enzo's Table off Shepherd and Willow and try their locally grown product.
Disney is the parent company of ABC30.