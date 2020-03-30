Coronavirus

Coronavirus news: Macy's to furlough most of its workforce

A man crosses the street in front of Macy's, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. Macy's stores nationwide are closed due to the coronavirus. (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK -- Because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Macy's says it plans to furlough most of the workforce starting this week.

Macy's stores have been closed since March 18th.

While the digital business remains open, Macy's says sales have plummeted due to the store closures.

The company took some measures including suspending the dividend, drawing down its line of credit, freezing both hiring and spending, stopping capital spend, reducing receipts, cancelling some orders and extending payment terms, and other financing options, but Macy's says it's not been enough.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The majority of employees across Macy's, Bloomingdales, and Bluemercury brands will go on furlough beginning this week.

Macy's expects to be able to bring back employees on a staggered basis as business resumes.

There will be fewer furloughs in its digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so online customers can still be serviced.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthbusinesscoronavirusmacy's
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
USNS Comfort arrives in New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Gov. Newsom to announce initiative to help healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Fresno FAX bus drivers may wear masks during shifts
Show More
Employees at SoCal Amazon, Costco, 3 other stores test positive for COVID-19
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
Central CA coronavirus cases
Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid at Dutch museum
Parking lots in all state parks closed due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News