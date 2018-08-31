Mariposa County businesses coming together to showcase their talents

Beautiful and handmade goods are being displayed at the Mariposa County Fair. Each piece has been made or carved with passion by someone in the mountain community.Kass Bissmeyer with Chair & Sierra Sisters Designs said, "Made in Mariposa is a group of vendors who make all their products locally here throughout the county. Fifty-one-percent of the time that goes into making the product has to be done in the county."Bissmeyer is with the Mariposa County chamber and is one of the vendors who makes products in Mariposa. The campaign started a few years ago to unite artisans and makers. They have a website and for the first time were able to sell their products at this year's county fair.More than 42 vendors are selling items at their made in Mariposa booth."It's everything from soy candles to coffee that's locally roasted to wind chimes to greeting cards to locally printed T-shirt's-- there's a variety of items," said Bissmeyer.The county and chamber came together to make it affordable for the makers to display their talents.Non-profit company Pathos Screen Printing makes shirts and bags for local companies and gives a portion to another non-profit for teens. They say each sale is meaningful."It's helping us, it's helping everybody in the shop and helping ethos," said Lina Marissou, with Pathos Screen Printing.1850 Restaurants and Brewing worked with a local company called made of earth to put leather patches on hats. They said the fires have been devastating, but the local sales and support have helped.Hanna Wackerman with 1850 Restaurant & Brewing Co, said, "Right now we're down about 80-percent because of the fire, and being affected by two large fires over the past two years has been devastating-- not only for our community and families here but for our businesses. Through this tragedy, we've found we are Mariposa strong."About 135 makers or businesses have joined forces behind the Made in Mariposa brand and the effort to shop locally.You can check out the Made in the Mariposa goods, the rides, food, and fun. The fair runs until Monday at 6:00 p.m.