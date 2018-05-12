BANK

New name for Fresno Fire Department Credit Union

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Fire Department Credit Union announced that the bank will now go by the name Central Valley Firefighters Credit Union.

The new logo and brand were revealed to members at its location on Fresno Street.

The CEO says the change was done to reflect the six counties they have been serving for over 20 years.

"We are trying to serve a need that the Valley does not have a specific credit union just for the firefighters so we want to fill that need," said Central Valley Firefighters Credit Union Emily Morton.

The bank serves active and retired firefighters who live and work in Fresno, Madera, Merced, Mariposa, Kings and Tulare counties.
