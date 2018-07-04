Router security risk

You might have heard about the malware, believed to be Russia-linked, that is targeting WiFi routers around the world. The FBI is urging people to take immediate action by re-setting their routers. Consumer Reports says that is just the first step towards protecting your online privacy and security.The malware has infected more than half-a-million routers, in at least 54 countries and the threat is potentially growing. It's called VPN-Filter and even security experts cannot be sure who is vulnerable. One thing is certain, router security is more important than ever."All the information from your computer, your devices, flows right thru it. That means your Facebook messages, your banking information, your credit card information. All goes thru your router. So if there's a breach, that's really bad," said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Tercius Bufete.To fix the problem, the security team at Consumer Reports agrees with the Feds -- start by resetting your router. Unplug it, wait 20 seconds or so and start it up again. But Consumer Reports says do not stop there.It is also smart to reset your router's administrative password. The password you use to log in to the router itself. Make it something strong. Also, go into the router's settings and turn off the remote access feature.And then, update your firmware."Unlike a laptop or a smartphone, older routers don't notify you if there's an update available. So it's really up to you to check, every three or four months, whether there's an update available on your manufacturer's website," said Bufete.Too much of a hassle? Replace your old router with a new one that updates automatically.Routers from Netgear, Eero, Google, and Linksys all offer an option to take care of updates for you. A router with the latest updates is less vulnerable to malware.