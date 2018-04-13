BUSINESS

Several chain retailers coming to Tulare

Tulare city officials say they have seen a rise in the number of home building permits being pulled, and as a result, they're receiving an increased interest from chain retailers.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare city officials say they have seen a rise in the number of home building permits being pulled, and as a result, they're receiving an increased interest from chain retailers.

For instance, big changes are coming to the area surrounding one of Tulare's biggest intersections-Hillman and Prosperity-particularly the area behind the Tulare Outlets.

City officials say Ross, dd's DISCOUNTS, and an unknown tenant will move into the old Kmart building, which has sat vacant for years.

Nearby, Harbor Freight Tools and Dollar Tree will move into the old Mervyn's.

The changes will start this summer.

"I know there's a lot of folks that are very dedicated to Tulare and shop only in Tulare," said Community and Economic Development Deputy Director Traci Myers. "So this is going to give them another opportunity to just not have to go outside the area."

Myers says the new stores are a huge benefit to the city, creating sales tax revenue and jobs.

She says it's nice that Tulare is receiving recognition as its own retail market, distinct from Visalia.

"I think Tulare with its proximity off of (Highway) 99 is a prime spot for those national retailers," Myers said. "You get a regional draw, not just a local draw but a regional draw."

Myers says each part of the city getting a share of the retail pie.

They're especially proud of what's to come on J Street near Cross Avenue.

There will be several stores, including Starbucks in the first phase.
