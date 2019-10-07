crime

Sacramento Uber driver suffers heart attack after brutally beaten by customer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wife of a Sacramento Uber driver who suffered a heart attack moments after he was brutally beaten by a customer is speaking publicly about the incident.

Holly Mcvey said she's fought back tears over the past couple of days, not knowing whether her husband will come home from the hospital.

Authorities say Joseph Mcvey was forced to fight for his life after Cedric Jeter pulled a knife on him mid-ride.

The 41-year-old driver suffered a major heart attack after surviving the assault.

"I was just in disbelief. I was like you're kidding me. He coded? And now he's had this massive heart attack? I just couldn't believe it. I'm still in shock," McVey's wife said.

Jeter was arrested by responding officers, still holding the knife used in the attack. Police are investigating what led up to the violence.

Mcvey currently remains in a medically-induced coma.

Uber released a statement as part of the investigation now offering support for the family.
