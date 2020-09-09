accuweather

Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality

If you find yourself in the vicinity of a wildfire, the air could get smoky very quickly depending on the wind direction and speed. Check out these tips from AccuWeather to help protect your eyes when there's wildfire smoke in the air:

  • To protect your eyes from wildfire smoke, limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed while you're inside.
  • Set your car and home air conditioners to the recirculate so that smoky outside air isn't drawn inward.
  • If you have to spend time outdoors, safety goggles and sunglasses help minimize the irritating effects of wildfire smoke.
  • Practice good hygiene, especially if you are wearing contact lenses. Wearing eyeglasses, if possible, is a better option.


Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people.

